It’s January, the skies are cloudy and dreary, and it’s cold and snowing outside. This kind of weather doesn’t inspire me to get out and get moving unless, of course, it’s on the ski slopes. Skiing is such fun and terrific exercise, but I can’t make it to the slopes every day. In warmer weather, I love to get outside and walk and also work in the yard. Both are good exercise. I decided a few years ago that I’m not really a gym person. I don’t have the willpower or discipline to get up, head to the gym and hit the treadmill before sunrise (or work), and I certainly won’t go there after work when it’s already dark and I’m ready for dinner. After dinner workout? Good luck with that. My schedule isn’t really conducive to making it to organized group classes, so what’s a girl to do to stay in shape? Thankfully, I discovered all kinds of free and fun workouts available online, which means I don’t even have to leave my house. Now, I just have to make myself do them.
I don’t know about you, but last year’s resolution to lose weight kind of went haywire with the pandemic. Being in lockdown, cooking more and watching way too much television were all excuses for me to eat way too much. The weight gain may people experienced this past year became known as the “quarantine 15.” While it’s a funny and catchy phrase, it’s no laughing matter when it comes to trying to lose it. I waffled up and down about five pounds here and there over the past year and I’m pretty much back exactly where I started last January. While I’m relieved haven’t gained anything, I’m frustrated that I didn’t lose anything.
Normally this time of year I’d be meeting the members of the Observer-Reporter’s Biggest Winner team for the annual weight loss and fitness competition at the WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center. I’ve followed the progress of team members for several years, writing articles on them and their fitness journey. The pandemic put that on hold this year, but it doesn’t have to put our health goals on hold!
Are you keeping your New Year’s resolution to work out, get in shape or lose weight? How is it going? I’d love to hear your stories, struggles, progress and successes and maybe we can accomplish our goals together! Drop me a line at the email below and I’ll share some stories here. (I won’t use your real or last name unless you want me to!)
I’ve been skiing a lot but not doing many workouts in between. I’m vowing to change that this week. My diet started pretty healthy this month, but I’ve fallen off the wagon a few days, too. I’d love to hear from you, and let’s encourage one another and do this together! Here’s to a healthy 2021!
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.