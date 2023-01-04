Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Happy New Year! The holidays flew past too quickly as always and it is once again time to start taking down the Christmas lights, tree, and decorations. I always marvel at how empty the house looks once I take down the holiday décor, but then it also makes me feel as if my house is less cluttered (that’s a bonus!)

We finally got all of our wonderful gifts put away and sorted. Some of them were really fun, like the chef’s apron I got my husband with his name on it since he loves to cook. He gave me golf shoes, which I needed and love. We both got yummy Sarris chocolate pretzels from relatives. It was a great Christmas!

