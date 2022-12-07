Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Can you believe that Christmas is just over two weeks away? It sure doesn’t feel like it with temperatures in the 50s and rain showers, but I’m thankful to not have to drive in ice and snow right now.

My tree is already up, and the house is already decorated (I actually got all of that done on Thanksgiving weekend this year – earlier than ever before). I put the holiday lights up outside the day before Thanksgiving because I had a day off and it was warm. Still, I didn’t turn the lights on until the day after Thanksgiving. I went with my usual wrapping of light strands around the porch railing and put them on a timer so I don’t have to remember to turn them on or off. It looks pretty, but after looking around our neighborhood I started realizing that I could have added some lights around the door or along the roofline. The only problem is that this would actually require a real effort.

