I saw a news story the other day that said Gen-Z’ers are buying old-school flip phones and either ditching their new age smartphones or leaving them at home when they go out on the town. Some of the young folks interviewed for the story said they realized they were spending too much of their lives on their smartphone and that constantly worrying about social media posts or texts from ex-love interests was negatively affecting their mental health.

While my first reaction to this story was a smile and giggle, I wholeheartedly applaud their choices and the realization that living your life online or on social media rather than being in the moment is neither fun nor good for you. What made me laugh at this story was that their conclusion is something that’s been obvious to those of us who are older than Gen Z for quite some time. But as is so often the case when we’re young, we don’t want to listen to anyone older telling us what to do or how to think, right?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In