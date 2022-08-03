Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

When I was a little kid, our house had a porch on the side and a nice bit of yard next to that with a big tree. My dad built an awesome playhouse for us on stilts beside it with a sandbox below. As we got older, the porch was enclosed and became a family room, and the stilt house was torn down to make way for a new porch. Just beside the new porch, my dad planted a majestic tree that stood for decades. When he decided to enclose the newer porch into a sunroom as his retirement project, he also added a patio and storage shed. The patio was beautifully paved with small, red interlocking bricks around the tree. Eventually, the tree grew to be way too big, and we worried that a strong storm could bring it crashing down onto the roof. So, the tree had to go, and a nice crew of tree experts came and dug and cut and chopped until it was almost gone.

The one remaining piece of that tree was the stump lurking just below the dirt. It was covered with soil and grass and eventually rotted away to leave a nice little green patch of lawn. Farewell, large tree ... or so I thought!

