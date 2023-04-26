I was having a conversation with a friend the other day when I noticed she suddenly looked at her watch. Her gaze lingered rather long as she was seemingly fixated on the time. One of my coworkers did the same thing recently and then started laughing. When two more of our friends repeated the same behavior, I realized something strange was happening. I wondered whether they were all running late for an appointment or were they that bored talking with me that they thought time was dragging on endlessly. While that is entirely possible, given how much I love to talk, the answer turned out to be technology. You see, they were all looking at text messages on their Apple watches.
I know, I know, they’re awesome. I remember reading the Dick Tracy comic strip in the newspaper as a kid and thinking his super cool two-way radio wristwatch (first dreamed up by the writers in the 1940s) would be the most amazing invention ever. Fast forward to the late 1980s and my first job out of college when I had to drive 40 minutes in the dark along back roads to get home each night. My mom insisted I get a car phone. That’s right, a CAR phone. Remember those? I thought they were the Dick Tracy radio watch of their time, surpassed only by the portable bag cellular phone. I had to drive somewhere over by Century III Mall to get an installer to weave the car phone wires under the floorboards and attached a tiny microphone to the sunshade. My next favorite tech possession was the flip phone, followed by a cellphone where the top layer slid back to reveal a keyboard for texting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.