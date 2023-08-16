Driving into work the other day on the Parkway West, I got backed up in the usual weekday traffic on Green Tree hill. Sometimes I like to have silence during my morning or afternoon or sometimes late-night commutes to and from work, but other days I flip around to different radio stations listening to talk radio, sports radio or various music stations.
The sun was shining, and I felt like singing along to something, so I flipped around until I found some good, old ’80s music on one local station. Tom Petty was singing his heart out and I sang right along with him. After that, the tempo picked up into disco as the Bee Gees took over with some great ’70s vibes. I went from singing along to dancing along with my shoulders and a head bob while keeping both hands on the steering wheel.
As traffic inched toward the Fort Pitt Tunnels, I looked across the median at the folks driving in the other direction. I started laughing because they were creeping along at a glacial pace and almost all of the drivers had the same pained, exasperated expression on their faces. I didn’t see anyone else singing or dancing to the music. I get it – most mornings I’m plowing along in silence just sipping my coffee and trying to make it to work.
As the playlist kept going, I started thinking about Tom Petty and how I always regret not going to see him and The Heartbreakers in concert. I finally got my chance to see The Police (twice even!) during their reunion tour back in 2007-08 since I missed my opportunity to see them back in the 1980s. I’m not a huge concertgoer, but every once in a while, a band or performer is just too good to miss seeing perform live. I saw Billy Joel way back in the ’80s at the Civic Arena and again decades later at PNC Park. The Piano Man was amazing both times and sounded every bit as good now as he did back in the day.
We recently went to Pink’s concert at PNC Park, which was one of the most outstanding shows I’ve ever attended. From her tremendous voice to great choreography and acrobatic high-wire tumbling and twirling, it was incredible!
Pink is about the most current musical performer I’ve seen in years, but it’s also fun to see “vintage” acts. I’ve managed to catch Kool & The Gang, Earth, Wind & Fire, and KC and The Sunshine Band in the past decade or so at smaller venues and they all sounded terrific!
What was your favorite concert or is there anyone you wish you could have seen perform? At the top of my list still has to be Ol’ Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra. What a voice!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.