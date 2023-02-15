Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Have you had your cup of morning coffee yet? I like to enjoy about two mugs full of hot coffee with just a touch of cream every morning. Though the caffeine surely gives us a jolt of energy, part of me thinks the ritual, the delicious aroma and the comfort of consuming a hot liquid is what makes coffee such a wonderful start to the morning.

Who discovered coffee anyway? I wondered this aloud the other night trying to envision a caveman plucking beans and boiling water over a fire. Someone somewhere at some time got the bright idea to boil water and drop various plants into it. Brilliant!

