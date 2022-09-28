Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

When I was in middle school, my best friend and I used to sit on the back porch swing and just “watch the cars go by,” as we used to joke to our parents. We would laugh and joke and talk about anything as the occasional car would pass through our usually quiet neighborhood.

Back in the day, the cars were few and far between, and you’d occasionally see a friendly neighbor walking their dog after dinner. My dad would often have the Pirates game on the radio with Bob Prince narrating each pitch. Sometimes in the fall, we could hear the high school band practicing off in the distance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In