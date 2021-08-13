Chartiers-Houston Community Library will welcome area jazz musicians, “The Dan Baker Group, for an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. The concert is the result of a collaboration between Chartiers-Houston Community Library and Washington Jazz Society to end the summer on a high note. The concert is free to attend, a 50/50 raffle will take place at the event to help raise money and offset concert costs for both Chartiers-Houston Community Library and Washington Jazz Society. Kona Ice truck will be on site to provide refreshments. For more information, call Chartiers-Houston Community Library at 724-745-4300.

