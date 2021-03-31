I went for my somewhat daily walk around the neighborhood the other day for some exercise and was enjoying the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures that have been in place the past couple of weeks. Birds were chirping and a few kids were giggling as they played nearby. It was peaceful and so pleasant. Then, I heard it. Off in the distance was the sound I had been dreading for a while now. As I walked closer, it became louder and I knew exactly what I would see as I rounded the corner. There before me was my neighbor making passes back and forth on his riding lawnmower wearing a huge grin from ear to ear.
Groan. I dropped my head knowing that this soon would be me, sans the luxury of the riding mower. It’s a rite of spring, and it is that time of year when we drag the mowers out of the garages and sheds and fire them up to start cutting grass. Isn’t it a little early to be doing that? Don’t I usually wait until at least mid- to late April to have to do this? Didn’t I just finish shoveling snow (again) a few weeks ago?
I actually write this tongue in cheek because anyone who knows me or lives nearby knows I actually don’t mind lawn care at all. It’s one of the traits passed down by my dad who took great pride and enjoyment in tending this lawn. I have to keep up the tradition even though the grass will never look as good as when Dad cared for it. As I’ve written before, it’s actually great exercise and very relaxing to get outside, cut grass, week whack and trim the shrubs. The hum of the mower drowns out any external noise, and I find it almost a bit meditative to mow the grass. Pulling weeds is a great way to relieve stress and the calories you burn may be just enough to allow for a cold (light) beer afterward once in a while!
So why did my neighbor’s early-bird mowing make me grimace? I’m not ready yet. March blessed us with virtually no snow, many days in the 60s and lots of sunshine. After a very snowy December, January and February, March delivered a paltry 0.1” of snow for Pittsburgh. That marks the fourth least snowiest March on record (the top three all measured merely a trace). I haven’t had to do a lick of outside work or one chore all month long and it was heavenly. Can’t I just sit back and relax for a couple more weeks? As soon as I apply the fertilizer, all bets are off and mowing will be required, but at least the weeds won’t flourish.
Guess that means I’ll have to change the oil in the mower and buy some gasoline. Sigh.
Welcome to spring, my friends!
