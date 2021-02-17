Every once in a while, I wind up reading something that makes my jaw drop, prompts me to burst out in laughter or simply leaves me stunned. All of those scenarios applied when I read the news release from the power company leading up to Valentine’s Day. They were reminding customers to fill the air with love, not helium-filled balloons. Why is that? Apparently, those fancy, festive foil balloons adorned with hearts and sweet messages can wind up leaving you cold or, rather, in the cold. Turns out those mylar and foil balloons can knock out the power grid. Who knew?
At first glance, I thought this must be a joke or some parody account making up this fake foil floating hazard warning. Nope – it was for real and upon doing a little digging, I learned just how hazardous helium balloons overall have become. Those foil balloons have become extremely popular for parties, holidays and weddings, and apparently during the pandemic their use reached fever pitch. When graduations were supposedly canceled (although it seems like everyone just held them later), the celebrations turned to outdoor socially distanced soirees and drive-by parades complete with crepe paper, flowers and lots and lots of those mylar balloons. Why is this a problem? Apparently those balloons can blow out the power because their metallic coating conducts electricity. The power company says many outages over the summer coincided with school graduation parades involving dozens of cars decorated with foil balloons and signs. Can you believe that foil balloons were to blame for 16 lengthy power outages in Western Pennsylvania last year? That’s a 45% increase in local balloon-related outages compared to 2019. Just typing the phrase “balloon-related outages” makes me giggle, but it’s a serious issue. Over the past three years, stray balloons have knocked out the power 355 times from Ohio to New Jersey alone by drifting into high-voltage line and equipment. Talk about adding a spark to your party!
The power company put out this warning because Valentine’s Day apparently marks the start of “balloon season” (I’m giggling again). According to the power company folks, February marks the onset of an increase in such outages that peak in June along with graduation parties, picnics and outdoor weddings and other celebrations.
Helium-filled balloons have long been a concern since they pose a deadly risk to wildlife that mistake them for food once they drift back down earth. Now, word that the foil version is causing problems for humans. The power company isn’t warning against celebrating with them but just wants to give us a heads-up to puncture and deflate them so they don’t drift up into power lines. We can add those heart-shaped, shiny bags of air to the list of party dangers along with showering newlyweds with rice (danger to birds) and accidentally showering guests at baby gender-reveals with explosives. I’ll decline that RSVP!
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.