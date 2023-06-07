Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

How’s your lawn doing? Your petunias and tomatoes? To say it’s dry across our region right now is an understatement. The latest Drought Monitor has been updated and now shows almost all of Western Pennsylvania in the abnormally dry category. We desperately need some rain, and this week’s forecast isn’t helping much.

If we don’t measure 0.01 inches of rain at Pittsburgh Airport by midnight Tuesday (our climate site for the city), it will be the longest stretch of no measurable precipitation since 1995. We only registered a trace at the Pittsburgh Airport Saturday, despite a few strong thunderstorm cells that dumped a bit of rain and pea-sized hail across portions of Washington and Greene counties, including North and South Strabane townships. That trace doesn’t officially count as “measurable” to the National Weather Service. Therefore, our consecutive days of no measurable precipitation continued with Sunday marking 14 straight days of no measurable rain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In