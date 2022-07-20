Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

I just got home from a trip to the grocery store, and when I say a “trip to the store,” I really mean me pulling my car into the predetermined parking spots, clicking a button on my phone to tell the store I’m there, popping my trunk and waiting while some wonderful store employee loads up the goods into my car. For my money, it’s the best possible way to go grocery shopping.

I started doing the drive-up grocery shopping routine during the pandemic, but the truth is I really dislike grocery shopping anyway. I love to eat but hate to cook and, thus, really don’t care about browsing the market’s aisles with all sorts of products that I’m not going to cook. I also learned a long time ago to never go to the grocery store on an empty stomach, and that rule also applies when you’re grocery shopping on your computer or phone. You can still binge shop virtually when you’re hungry.

