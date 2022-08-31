Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Last Friday night marked a momentous occasion in my amateur sporting life: It was the first time I ever shot below 50 for nine holes on the golf course. My final score was 47 and – what’s amazing – is that 47 was my real score with no “gimmes” or lying on the scorecard. I really did shoot below 50 for the first time in my life. I was thrilled!

It’s taken me years to improve by that many shots, as my usual score for nine holes is normally between 54 and 60. I’ll start out OK, make a few good drives and even a few very good putts, but then I tend to lose focus or momentum or all sense of coordination about three-fourths of the way through the round. This time, I played well on almost every hole and very well on a few of them, even managing to achieve one par and two bogies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In