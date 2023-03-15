Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Thanks to William Shakespeare and Julius Caesar, we’re aware of what the ides of March can bring. As a meteorologist, I regard mid-March as gloomy, often wet or white and frequently chilly.

Spring is just around the corner and officially arrives on Monday. A few weeks ago, I wrote about our record “least snowy” February where Pittsburgh recorded a mere 0.2” of snow the entire month. March was off to a similar start with only 0.1” of snow recorded as of Monday. That brings our season snow total to only 14.6 inches, which is 25 inches below normal!

