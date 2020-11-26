I can’t decide whether this year is flying by or dragging itself over the finish line and slowly grinding to an end. A commercial the other day featured a coffee mug with a fake review for 2020 saying, “Very bad. Would not recommend.” This made me laugh and think back on what has been either a year to remember or to quickly forget.
It’s Thanksgiving Eve and due to the pandemic, many of us will spend a quieter holiday with a smaller set of family or friends.
I’ll be working from home, and this means a delicious takeout turkey feast and not having to cook or clean up afterward. I might just have to order one extra slice of pumpkin pie to enjoy during the Steelers-Ravens game.
I was scrolling through social media yesterday and just shook my head after reading what some of my friends are up to this week. It’s been three weeks since the election and they’re still fighting and arguing over the results. (Then again, why should they be any different than the politicians?) In particular, two of my dearest friends (who only met through me and have only met in person twice possibly) are still going at it on opposite ends of the political spectrum. More power to them if that’s what they enjoy, but it’s gotten to the point of some name calling, and I just don’t get it. I feel like the teacher watching kindergartners fight over a game of marbles.
Rather than engaging in this behavior, I find myself being grateful – yes, grateful – here during this Thanksgiving week. First of all, I’m grateful that the election is finally over and that in spite of all of the arguing and wrangling and whoever you voted for, that I live in a country that has a safe, peaceful transition of power and a steadfast democracy in place. I’m grateful that I am safe from war, have the ability to work at a job I love, the legal right to own a home and vote and that I have been blessed with the most wonderful family, friends, bosses, neighbors and coworkers I could ever imagine.
I’m grateful that despite the heart-wrenching losses caused by this pandemic that I am still here, and so are my loved ones. My heart breaks for those who have suffered loss whether it be family, friends or a business or financial hardship due to this virus.
We have plenty to be sad about and many reasons to complain – which we often do. We also have good reason to be hopeful.
I’m grateful to the researchers and scientists who have developed vaccines at record pace and to all of the medical workers caring for patients. I’m am also grateful to be able to write this column and to you for continuing to read it.
Happy Thanksgiving!
