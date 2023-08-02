It’s interesting watching how our society has emerged from the COVID-19 lockdowns and pandemic and how it has shifted our behaviors and altered some of our patterns.
Restaurants seem to be doing much better now compared to last year, at least from what I can see locally and when traveling. I remember one businessperson last year forecasting doom and gloom for the fine dining industry and telling me that people just don’t want to go out for a fine dining experience anymore. We’ve been out to eat many times over the past year and even got to celebrate some special occasions like our first anniversary, Valentine’s Day and a birthday at nice restaurants. They were all packed – even on weeknights! That made me happy for the owners and employees to see how they’ve endured, persevered and bounced back after a very rough time.
During the COVID lockdowns, I began ordering groceries online. I’ve written before about how I am not one to spend an extreme amount of time in the kitchen and, mainly because of that, I really don’t enjoy shopping for groceries. I cook because I want to eat and only go to the grocery store when absolutely necessary. Ordering online and having some wonderful person choose and pack the groceries for me was a wonderful idea. Just pull in the parking lot spot, pop the trunk, and boom! Groceries magically appear.
Now that folks are back to grocery shopping in person again, I wondered if the curbside pickups would still be as popular as they were. Although I see lots of people going into the markets, it seems as if the grocery pickup spots are still always full, too.
What makes me laugh is how people’s behavior has changed. As I sit in my parking spot waiting for the nice grocery shopper to bring out my goodies, I can’t help but look around and people watch. No matter which grocery store I have been to, the instructions always say to stay in your car, check in on the app or call a number when you are parked in a spot. I looked around the other day and nearly everyone parked was out of their car, chatting with the grocery deliverer, helping to put bags in their cars or looking through the bags. This happens every time I get curbside groceries and makes me laugh that everyone now gets out of their cars.
Is this slowing down the whole process? Am I not being friendly enough by staying inside my car? Should I get out and help load the grocery bags? Of course, there’s no wrong answer when it comes to the new curbside etiquette, but it’s fun to watch people’s behavior.
I’m just grateful that I still don’t have to go into the grocery store in person when I’m hungry and ready to buy everything in sight!
