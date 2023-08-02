It’s interesting watching how our society has emerged from the COVID-19 lockdowns and pandemic and how it has shifted our behaviors and altered some of our patterns.

Restaurants seem to be doing much better now compared to last year, at least from what I can see locally and when traveling. I remember one businessperson last year forecasting doom and gloom for the fine dining industry and telling me that people just don’t want to go out for a fine dining experience anymore. We’ve been out to eat many times over the past year and even got to celebrate some special occasions like our first anniversary, Valentine’s Day and a birthday at nice restaurants. They were all packed – even on weeknights! That made me happy for the owners and employees to see how they’ve endured, persevered and bounced back after a very rough time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription