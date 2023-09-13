Is it fall yet? I know it’s not (technically) fall, even though it is meteorological fall.

What’s that, you ask? Well, meteorological autumn (as opposed to astronomical autumn) begins Sept. 1 and ends Nov. 30. Meteorological fall is a season created by scientists while the actual astronomical fall season we observe on the calendar is based on the astronomical timing of the autumn equinox and winter solstice. That will officially arrive this year at 2:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

