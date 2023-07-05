I saw an ad for a television show the other day that feature grandparents and grandchildren answering trivia questions about pop culture from each other’s generations. It made me laugh because it reminded me of two recent incidents where there clearly was a generation gap between me and the other person with whom I was talking.

The first interaction happened last week at work during a somewhat stressful day covering severe weather at my television job. Once it was wrapping up, I breathed a deep sigh of relief and jokingly said to my colleague, “Calgon, take me away!” My coworker looked at me with a puzzled expression and let out a nervous laugh. “You don’t know what that means, do you?” I asked her with a chuckle. Indeed, she did not. Given that she is a good 20 years younger than me, she wasn’t familiar with the old Calgon bubble bath commercials about plunging into a wonderfully relaxing tub to soak away all of your stress and worries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In