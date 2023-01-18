Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Another week, another DIY (do it yourself) project. This item actually should go on the “another year, another project” list since it’s been on my “to-do” list for five years. Back then, I got the bright idea to put up faux wood blinds in my bedrooms, bathroom, and closet room. The helpful expert at the store put them into a fancy huge machine and cut them to my exact window width. Brilliant! I managed to get them all installed (two per room), then started to tackle the issue with length. They only sold one very long length, but I could remove the excess slats. Easier said than done! After a few hours and a lot of swearing, I finally managed to shorten the bathroom blind. It was so exhausting and annoying that I put off doing the other blinds for five years.

The problem with DIY is that by the time I master a certain skill, I’ve finished that task and will likely never have to do it again.

