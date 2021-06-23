Do you play the lottery? I sometimes do but usually only when jackpot amounts soar past $100 million – as if a prize of $5 million, $20 million or even $42 million isn’t enough to entice me to play. The last time I bought tickets, I didn’t even get one number correct.
The odds of winning one of those huge jackpots are astronomical, but just across the border from Pennsylvania there are some folks with much better odds of winning a prize. Have you heard about Ohio and West Virginia’s vaccine lotteries? Both of our neighboring states have joined dozens of other states in giving away cash and other prizes as incentives for people to get COVID-19 vaccines. I have to admit, I’m a bit envious of my neighbors in those states since Pennsylvania isn’t giving away anything to those of us who have gotten vaccinated. The overwhelming sense of relief I have is enough of a prize, but everyone loves winning something and it would also be nice to be eligible for a million-dollar drawing like our friends 17.4 miles to the west.
Being a WVU graduate, I have a soft spot for West Virginia anyway, but I have to say the Mountain State’s vaccine lottery is by far my favorite from across the country simply because of its name and jovial nature. The first drawing came Sunday on the state’s 158th birthday, when Gov. Jim Justice welcomed West Virginians to the Capitol Complex for the first drawings in the, “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. If you’re wondering who in the world Babydog is, he’s the governor’s pet English bulldog, and he’s the mascot for the lottery giveaways. That alone made me crack up when I saw the announcement and the adorable, pudgy Babydog imploring people to get the shot and enter the lottery.
Lots of states are giving away million-dollar prizes and scholarships, but West Virginia upped the ante by adding in lots of other fun prizes that celebrate West Virginia’s outdoor recreational opportunities such as getaways at state parks, custom shotguns and pickup trucks and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.
The first drawing was Sunday with a $1 million prize going to a lady in Mineral Wells. More prizes will be awarded each of the next five weeks with a grand prize of $1.588 million. With only 1.8 million residents in the state and even fewer vaccinated and registered for the lottery, the odds of winning aren’t all that bad! My boyfriend lives in West Virginia, got the shot and registered for the drawings, and I gently reminded him that I’m the one who registered him for the vaccine in the first place. If he wins, I’m hoping he’ll share the riches – unless it’s a lifetime fishing license.
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.