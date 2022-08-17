Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Did you ever feel so confident that you were making the right decision, only to be hugely let down later when it all went south? That’s what I’m going through right now.

Let’s go back a few years to when I started contemplating what to do about my circa 1960, crumbling, concrete garage floor, which had seen better days. Decades of road salt, rainwater and who knows what else dripping on it had taken its toll. It was dying a slow, dusty death, and each time I tried to sweep or hose out the dirt, more and more chunks of debris and cement came along with it. The time had come to act.

