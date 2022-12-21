Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

You’re likely reading this on the last morning of fall 2022. Winter officially arrives today at 4:48 p.m., even though we already had a touch of wintry weather and a dusting of snow last weekend.

Temperatures have pretty much been up and down and all over the place since the start of November. What began as a rather mild fall has now given us a chilly, below average start to its final week with the warmest temperatures arriving today near a very seasonable 40 degrees. However, it’s all downhill from here for the Christmas weekend! Some will grumble about icy holiday travel and single-digit temperatures while others will take heart knowing that we just may wind up with a white Christmas this year after all.

