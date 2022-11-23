Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

People keep asking me if we can be done with winter weather already after this past week of frigid temperatures and snow. It’s only late November and we’re already tired of the cold weather.

I always hear folks joke that Pittsburgh seemingly jumps right from summer to winter or from winter to summer with barely a few nice days of spring or fall weather to enjoy. It does sometimes seem that way! This November sure is one to remember (or to forget), depending on which of the weather extremes you enjoy.

