Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

We’ve arrived at March 1 with the official start of spring merely a few weeks away. Nobody is waiting around for the calendar to mark that event because we’ve already enjoyed shorts and T-shirt weather so many days during this wild and mild winter!

As I write this, we have two more days of February with only rain and 50-plus degrees temperatures in the forecast. It’s safe to say that this February will go down in the record books for Pittsburgh as the least snowy February on record. While some folks north of Allegheny County and closer to Interstate 80 did pick up a couple more inches of snow over the past month, the official measurement for Pittsburgh stands at 0.2 inches of snow for the month, marking the least snowy February on record. The previous record was set in 1909 when a mere 0.5” inch of snow fell that February. If you’re wondering, the most snow ever measured in Pittsburgh in February was in 2010, when a whopping 48.7 inches of the white stuff blanketed the area. For the month, Pittsburgh is almost 11 inches below normal for snowfall. For the entire season, that deficit stands at more than 20 inches!

