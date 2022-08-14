SAUGET, Ill. – The Wild Things’ six-game winning streak came unraveled in a hurry Sunday night.
SAUGET, Ill. – The Wild Things’ six-game winning streak came unraveled in a hurry Sunday night.
The Gateway Grizzlies scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 9-6 victory over the Wild Things.
Washington’s loss, combined with Schaumburg’s doubleheader sweep of Windy City, means the Wild Things lost 1½ games off their lead in the West Division over the second-place Boomers. Washington leads the division by 8½ games.
The Wild Things won five of six games on the road trip. They open a home series Tuesday against Florence.
Gateway put together the eight-run first inning against Landen Smith (0-1), a relief pitcher who was making his first start. Washington committed two errors in the inning and Gateway’s Isaac Bernard hit a grand slam to push across the final four runs.
Washington scored three runs in the fifth inning, which included a home run by Devon Fisher. Tristan Peterson hit a solo homer in Washington’s two-run seventh that cut Gateway’s lead to 9-6 but the Wild Things could get no closer.
Steven Ridings (3-1) was the winner with former Wild Things reliever John Murphy getting his seventh save.
