Let’s be frank. Aaron Merriman gets around.
Harness racing fans can see him in two places on one day with no problem. Most times in different states – Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Merriman can’t be in two places at once. He is certainly capable, however, of being and driving at two racetracks in a matter of hours.
He is currently the winningest driver in the United States in 2023.
“I don’t manage it, I just go,” Merriman said. “I take one day off each week. I want to drive and win.”
Merriman is driven to win.
He admits his frantic schedule “has taken a toll.”
Merriman is certainly among the busiest, most well-traveled, successful and happiest drivers in the sport.
He has captured eight consecutive dash titles overall and six straight at MGM Northfield Park, in Northfield, Ohio.
His impact is felt at The Meadows as well.
“I can’t tell you how long he’s been driving for me,” said William Bercury, a long-time trainer at the North Strabane racetrack. “It has been for years. We just hooked up and Aaron has been loyal and a tremendous driver and horseman. He’s been so helpful to my stable.”
Merriman has literally raised the fortunes of a variety of stables in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
He mostly drives at The Meadows and at Northfield Park and Sciotto Downs in his native Ohio.
Like others who do so, he puts out the effort and wins 1,000 races a year.
“Ability is half of it, and the other half is he is willing to make sacrifices,” Bercury said. “He’ll do the work and he does it enthusiastically, willingly and energetically. Aaron makes a lot of sacrifices.”
The 44-year-old Merriman has won nearly 15,000 races in his lifetime, which ranks fourth among all drivers in North American history. His eight straight dash championships are the sport’s longest-ever streak. He is one of only four drivers to win more than 1,000 races in a year, and is the only one to do it more than once. He also has ranked among the top 10 drivers in purses the past eight years.
“I would have never imagined it,” said Merriman, who was the 2018 U.S. Driver of the Year.
He went to college after graduating from Nordonia Hills High School in Northfield.
“It wasn’t for me,” he said. “I got the itch a little bit (to start driving standardbred horses).”
Merriman didn’t start driving until he was 21-years-old. Now, he has a hard time stopping.
Merriman made his first driving start in a purse race in 1997 with a horse he also trained, Knolls Vandelier. The pacer had been purchased for Merriman by his uncle Gary.
“He bought the horse with one of his co-workers and it kind of got me into taking care of them,” Merriman said. “It was a different approach, owning, and getting to work with the horse. It got me interested. He was a nice claimer. He had some issues, but he was a good horse to learn on. It helped me.”
“Aaron’s probably driven most of my good horses for eight years,” said Ohio-based trainer Chris Beaver. “Some of those he’s driven all over Ohio, some in Indiana and in Pennsylvania.
“He loves the work, wherever he can go to race. He has travelled for me up the east coast. Aaron loves winning races, and when you have that kind of passion, it keeps you going.
“Aaron seems to like the horses, is in tune with them. He offers a lot of helpful information when he gets off the bike.”
That type of information has been invaluable to long-time Meadows trainer Randy Bendis for many years.
He and Merriman, who resides in Northfield and has two children, have formed a friendship and a professional trust.
“He is not the normal, run of the mill catch driver,” Bendis said of Merriman. “He truly loves what he does. He is obsessed with winning. Aaron is ready to go. You can be good at this, but you must have the stamina and will to do what Aaron does. He’s driven for me about 10 years. He is a horseman, willing and able to help.
“He is knowledgeable of his craft. I don’t know how he handles the scheduling. I leave the track, shower and eat dinner. I’m ready for a nap and Aaron is ready for 12 more races.
“Aaron gets along with everyone. He ribs everyone and they rib him. He’s a good guy and nice guy. But he can cut you like a knife. He and the others can stay on each other pretty good. He is fun.”
In 2000, Merriman drove in more than 1,000 races in a year for the first time, winning 182. In 2004, he topped 300 victories for the first time in a season, picked up his 1,000th career triumph and enjoyed his first million-dollar campaign.
Northmedo Tam, a 2-year-old female pacer gave Merriman his first Ohio Sire Stakes championship.
“She had little or no gate speed,” Merriman said. “I would just move her early and she was gritty and grindy, especially for a 2-year-old. She always just kind of kept coming. I got along with her well.”
Unlike many top drivers, Merriman doesn’t study programs, watch videos or watch or breakdown replays of races.
“I drive by instinct and feel,” Merriman said. “I‘m usually very aggressive. I know the horses, trainers and drivers. I don‘t want to overthink it.
“People count on me. I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.
“Now is not the time to look at my numbers or record. One day I’ll reflect.”
But only when one can slow him down.
