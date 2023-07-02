John Cherup is living proof that not all nice guys finish last.
He even defies the theory that umpires have no fans.
Cherup has several people in his corner, in support and in awe.
Cherup, 58, has overcome cancer, personal losses, and just last year, a broken jaw.
Through it all, he overcame and remains as genuine, joyous and compassionate as anyone one would meet.
He is an advocate for baseball, umpiring, young kids and doing good for others.
“John Cherup could not be a better person,” said fellow umpire and friend Geno Sedlak. “As an umpire, he is outstanding. John is consistent.
“He’s always willing to talk with a coach. John is always at the right place at the right time on the field. He’s willing to learn and willing to get better.
“He could not be a better person or a better man. He’s willing to go the extra mile. John is a great humanitarian.”
Cherup, who resides in his native Clarksville with his second wife, Linda, is a 1982 graduate of Beth-Center High School.
He has two children, daughter Jennifer, and son, John C. to his first wife, Janet, who he was married to for 35 years before she passed away with metastatic breast cancer in 2020.
Cherup has two granddaughters and has served as a branch manager for Nickles Bakery since 1989.
Cherup was 39-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage IV, squamous cell carcinoma, oral cancer. The tumor rested at the base of his tongue. He underwent a radical neck dissection with a partial glossectomy (removal of part of his tongue). The surgery involved splitting his jaw, which allowed the surgeon to get to the tumor. Surgery lasted 14 hours and he spent a few weeks in the hospital after that.
“I had to learn to talk, eat and drink again,” he said. “The hardest part was learning to drink again because I had to learn to control the liquid so that I do not aspirate.”
Chemotherapy and radiation followed.
“To this day I can tell you that the radiation was the absolute worst part for me,” Cherup said. “I developed extremely painful sores on the inside of my mouth and throat that made it exceedingly difficult to eat or drink anything. My oncologist recommended a feeding tube, but I was hell bent against it and never got one. In hindsight, I should have to help me maintain my weight.
‘Toward the end of treatments, I felt so bad that I just did not care anymore. You see stories of people who have cancer deciding to forego treatments and give up. I never understood how anyone could do that until I went through it myself. I was there. If not for the support of my family, I am not sure how things would have turned out. I will be a 19-year survivor this coming September, and to get to this point has not been easy.
“Most people other than family do not realize that I do not have the ability to eat regular food. I cannot just go to a fast-food restaurant and order any menu item. I would love to eat a pizza or a burger but that is not going to happen. I must have a soft food diet. I have had numerous surgeries and too many dental procedures to count.”
Cherup has performed fantastically as an umpire in youth and high school baseball. While he can be difficult to understand sometimes, those who have played or coached say he is a tremendous communicator on the field to all involved.
He is as professional as an umpire comes. He’s always dressed appropriately and neatly. His shoes are shined each game he works. Those he mentors are struck by his approach and attention to detail.
“John is one of the most considerate, compassionate and sincere men I know,” said Dom DeCarlo, who has viewed Cherup as an umpire from a playing, coaching and subordinate perspective. “On the field, he is by the book. He likes to have fun and will joke around. He is calm and collected and one of the reasons I became an umpire.
“Now he is my mentor. He makes you feel like you are part of his family.”
For love of the game
Everything about baseball enthuses Cherup. It’s a family tradition.
“I think the biggest thing that has sustained me being an umpire is the game itself,” Cherup proclaimed. “I got my love for the game from my dad (John R.). Baseball is a huge part of our family. My mom (Nancy) always says that it is in our blood, and she is right. I enjoy being around the game, the sights, the sounds, the competition. Being an umpire gives you the best seat in the house and it is a way to give back, but the best part is to still be involved in the game.
“One of the biggest challenges for me to overcome is how the cancer changed my ability to speak, and obviously, my appearance. Many people have cancer and surgeries, and you would never know by looking at them because they can cover their scars with clothing.
“Head and neck cancers exact a stiff toll on you both physically and emotionally because you cannot hide your scars. I am a confident person but there are times when I do get self-conscious about my appearance or when I must speak in public. I am cognizant of the fact that I am hard to understand at times and that there simply are words that I cannot use anymore.”
In May 2022, Cherup suffered a fractured jaw. He was working a Pony League game and a foul ball smashed off his mask. He had been hit in the mask before, but this was different. Somehow, he fought through it and finished the game. He was working alone.
“I knew something bad had happened,” Cherup said. “This was a one in a million shot that hit exactly right. With my history of having cancer and the radiation treatments, my concern was with the extent of the injury.”
A trip to the emergency room confirmed the fracture.
“(Because of) the radiation treatments that I had and its side effect of osteo radio necrosis, corrective surgery was out for me,” Cherup explained. “My jaw had to heal on its own – which meant extremely limited talking for several weeks while it healed, and a soft food diet, which was no big deal to me because that is what I was eating to begin with. I absolutely thought that my umpiring days were over.”
Cherup simply would not go out that way. He fought it off.
“After several doctor visits, I finally got up enough nerve to ask if I should consider giving up umpiring,” he said. “Before getting an answer, my doctor asked me if it was something that I enjoyed. I said that I really enjoyed it. He said then don’t give up. So, I took the rest of the summer season off to heal and I began working games again last fall.”
Sedlak said Cherup’s pride in his work and appearance sets the standard for not only younger, but all umpires.
“He’s never let anything get in the way of his umpiring,” Sedlak added. “He is inspiring.”
Said DeCarlo: “If there were more people with the attitude, determination and pride of John Cherup, this world would be a better place.”
