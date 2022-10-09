For the better part of the first half of the 1982 season, the Washington High School football team was trying to gain a foothold in the Class AA Century Conference.

An early-season, 14-11, loss to Brownsville cast doubt about these Prexies. One thing was certain; they had an emerging running back in Brian Davis, who was turning heads as a sophomore Oct. 9, in basically a “must-win” at undefeated Beth-Center, Davis not only turned heads, but his incredible performance also opened eyes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In