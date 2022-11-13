As sophomores, they beat up on the first team.
“We kicked their butts,” said lineman Sid Campbell of the 10th graders on Ringgold High School’s 1980 football team scrimmaging against the starters at practice. “The coaches started realizing they were going to have to start some of us, at least get us more (varsity) playing time.”
It was then that Coach Bill Connors and his staff decided it was time to unleash this talented class of players and begin to mold a team capable of winning and achieving what no other Rams’ team had done or has done since. That group came together in 1982 and made history. These Rams were special. They proved it by going 12-1 and winning the WPIAL Quad-A Division II championship.
“We wanted to make history,” said quarterback Scott Henson.
“We set one goal our sophomore year,” said Robert Adkins, a swift, impactful flanker and defensive back. “We wanted to win a WPIAL championship.”
“You have to raise a champion from Day 1,” said rugged defensive lineman Harry McCullough. “You must let people get their nose busted, get scraped up and learn how to win. You do that by giving them a big job to do. You let them do it and expect them to get it done and hold them accountable every step of the way with no exception.”
In addition to those key players, Ringgold featured receiver/safety Larry Holley and tight end Vernon Kirk. Holley was a four-year starter at Wes Virginia University and Kirk played at Pitt and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1989. Ringgold won its WPIAL title at Pitt Stadium – the last year WPIAL championship games were contested there – before the title contests were moved to Three Rivers Stadium.
The Rams won a brutal 6-3 victory over New Castle – a team they defeated earlier in the season.
Other regular-season wins over Aliquippa and Chartiers Valley were highlights. Ringgold’s only defeat came to Upper St. Clair, in a stunning lopsided loss, 34-7. The Panthers exploded for 27 second-quarter points. It was a gut punch for the proud Rams. They may have been knocked down but not out. Their resolve was too strong, and their will to win unwavering.
“Our coaches were awesome people,” McCullough said. “They knew we were men, young men. They talked to us and treated us like men. They didn’t baby us. You either want it or you don’t. You either sacrifice or you don’t win. It’s the only way.
“Football’s never going to change in this way: you either have it in your heart to win and have the drive to put in the work or you will not win or be successful.
“Coach Connors taught us those lessons. You don’t stop; you don’t quit. You better have it inside that you to really want to win or you will not.”
Building a Winner
Connors came to Ringgold after leading Beth-Center to the WPIAL Class AA championship and an undefeated season. He left the Bulldogs after the 1978 season to rebuild Ringgold.
The turnaround was not overnight. Ringgold’s record in the four seasons before 1982 was 10-29-1.
“It was tough to turn it around,” Connors said. “I felt I didn’t have much left to accomplish at Beth-Center and I was ready for a new challenge. It wasn’t easy but we ended up with great athletes and committed football players. It was special to win at Ringgold.”
Connors built a staff that included Jan Haiden, Bob Keys, Al Piscitelli, Don DiNardo, Tony Ruscitto and Jim Lacko. Keys and Haiden went on to be head coaches at Jefferson-Morgan and Ruscitto has coached at multiple schools and is the current coach at Beth-Center. Haiden was the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
“Our group in ’82 was together as sophomores,” Haiden explained. “They just kept working and played a lot of football. They hung together, stayed together. They were good athletes.
“When we came to Ringgold the record was 1-28 the three previous seasons. We went from 30 kids to more than 60. Billy was tough. He had a knack with the boys and he had an unbelievable knowledge of football.”
In addition to Henson, Adkins, McCullough, Holley, Kirk and Campbell, Ringgold was loaded with other talented players including starting linemen Eric Higgs, Mike Boyle, Allen Burnisky and Bill Milesky, tight end Gary Wain, and running backs Glenn Davis, Alonzo Roddy and Jim McCrae.
Other starters were defenders Rick Jones, Mark Brice, George Zarlino, Mark Bundy, Bevin White, Chuck Poland and Lynn Price. Other contributors included running back James Carlock and linebacker Matt Kurilla.
“We were always prepared,” said Henson, who was first-team All-State. “We had a stable of guys who loved and cared about one another. We were prepared and committed.”
Said McCullough: “We grew up as young men and as football players together. We had an unbreakable bond. We had coaches who were fathers to us.
“This is what everyone who plays sports needs to know and embrace if you want to win big and win a championship. You can’t be selfish. You do whatever you’re asked and whatever it takes to help the team win. You produce and you learn.”
The Drive to Victory
The Rams captured the fancy of the community in their drive to winning a football title. It was their tenacity and ability to keep fighting back that made them likeable and gave them the opportunity to go where no other Ringgold team had gone.
After opening with a 28-9 victory over Belle Vernon, the Rams posted wins over McKeesport (26-7), Baldwin (21-7), Seneca Valley (35-0), Canon-Mac (15-8), Chartiers Valley (33-19) and Trinity (21-0).
The most important decisions were over Aliquippa (16-12) and nationally-ranked New Castle (29-14) at Donora’s Legion Field. The loss to Upper St. Clair and the bounce-back effort against Chartiers Valley defined their season.
“We played them tough and Carlock stepped up and played a huge game, big effort,” Henson said. “Everyone was banged up. We needed a lift and he gave it to us.”
“We, as always, stuck together,” Adkins said. “We held together with chemistry and desire. The coaches had us ready and that gave us confidence.”
Ringgold opened the playoffs with a win over Fox Chapel (27-0) in the quarterfinals. It was the Rams’ first post-season game since 1973. Ringgold was put to the test in the semifinals by Plum. The Rams had to fight back in the game and erupted in the third quarter.
Henson threw three touchdown passes and Ringgold’s 18 third-quarter points and six Plum turnovers was the difference in an 18-13 victory over the Mustangs.
A rematch with New Castle awaited. Campbell said the Rams embraced another scrap with the Hurricanes.
“The first game, they came in highly touted,” Campbell said. “We believed we could do something with them and they had to come to the “Dungeon” – Legion Field. We were keyed in.”
The championship was about defense and Ringgold made a great stand to maintain its three-point lead. McCullough recovered a fumble deep in Rams territory. Carlock scored the only TD of the game going on a 20-yard run to the one. Henson scored on the next play.
“The championship was a great thing for Mon City and Donora,” Connors said. “Football had been down. Three years before, we got 600 people at our games. In ’82 we packed the house.”
The celebration remains vivid for the players.
“It was a validation,” McCullough said.
“We were emotionally drained,” Adkins said.
“We were very satisfied. We felt a lot of joy. The parents and players were all hugging. It was emotionally gratifying.”
“It was a battle,” Henson said. “It was cold. At the end, it was a championship and a gift all wrapped up that we wanted.”
Perhaps Campbell summarized it best: “It’s hard to explain what it means. I feel blessed to have been part of something like that and to share it with my teammates. It was a very special time.”
