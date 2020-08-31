Now that the buck passing has stopped and high school sports will be played, the PIAA should take the next logical step.
Allow fans to attend.
I know that is not the politically correct stance these days but it doesn’t have to be a recipe for disaster if done right.
The PIAA already allows 250 people to attend outdoor games. There are rules in place for those people and those same rules can apply to fans if so desired.
After all, this is the last chance for seniors to play high school sports. Some borderline prospects are hoping to catch the eye of a recruiter and earn a scholarship.
Others might not have that type of talent but just want to be part of a team atmosphere, no matter what position they play or how many games or matches they get in.
And these kids want their families to be there to watch them in their finest and not-so-finest moments. How can you say no to that?
Oh, right, the coronavirus.
It’s taken so many lives and has us scared.
But if you are permitting as large a group as the band to attend football games, isn’t there enough room for family members, friends and relatives?
OK, so how would we handle this so that people’s lives are not in danger?
First, a ticket and a mask are required for entrance. If you don’t have either, then you can’t get in, simple as that. But wait, once inside, you will be required to wear the mask at all times.
If you want to try to make a statement by not wearing the mask once you get in, security will show you the way out, for good. You can’t come back. And don’t whine about having to wear a mask for a couple hours. I’ve seen you bundled up late in the season and on frigid nights with your face covered by a snow mask, so don’t tell me you can’t wear one.
But, hey, it’s your choice. You can always sit at home and watch the game on your computer or listen on the radio.
As for restrictions, it would not be fair for grandma and grandpa to be excluded. So let’s hope they simply exclude themselves from attending voluntarily. Look, we know you love your little athlete and want to be there when he scores that touchdown, or that game-winning goal, but you are most at risk. And you do want to be there when they get married and give you that first great grandchild. So, please stay home.
Finally, allowing fans gives schools control. It’s something they won’t have if dozens of football fans set up their chairs around the cemetery stones just outside the football field at Jefferson-Morgan. Or how about the fans who put their chairs on the end zone hillside of Joe Montana Stadium at Ringgold? Or how about the other stadiums around the WPIAL that have those open spots sure to draw a crowd?
Isn’t it better for athletic directors to let those fans in under your rules rather than allow them to congregate outside under their rules?
The science of this virus tells us that it is difficult to catch the virus outdoors. Difficult, not impossible.
You have to be careful. In exchange, you can watch you child plays sports if you follow this protocol. That’s a pretty good deal in my eyes.
Now, if we could only convince the PIAA, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.