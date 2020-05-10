Now that the Steelers’ schedule is out, we know the who, the when and the where.
But we don’t know the what.
As in what will happen in these games.
Well, do not fear. I’m going to take a shot at the what and predict the outcome of each game. There are a couple caveats: we assume everyone is healthy and that the season starts on time.
Week 1 New York Giants
Over the last decade, the Steelers have been mediocre in openers, just 4-5-1. But they tend to play well when the game is elevated to Sunday night or Monday night.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 1-0
Week 2 Denver
A 1 p.m. game for a team coming from out west is always hard. This will be no different. When the quarterback you have to stop is Drew Lock, well this looks like a lock.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 2-0
Week 3 Houston
It’s easy to get overconfident when you are undefeated and playing at home. Stopping quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a difficult task. It will be close.
Outcome: Loss, Record: 2-1
Week 4 At Tennessee
Steelers make up for that overconfidence the week before by beating the Titans on their home field. It’s doubtful Ryan Tannehill will have as good a season again.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 3-1
Week 5 Philadelphia
A key game in the season, and the Steelers need to play well to win. Be glad it’s a home game. Will Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz last this long without being injured? And what was with the Eagles draft?
Outcome: Victory, Record: 4-1
Week 6 Cleveland
The Browns will be worried about how Myles Garrett plays after last year’s helmet-swinging incident and the Steelers won’t have a backup quarterback to rely on to win this game. And, hey, they’re the Browns.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 5-1
Week 7 at Baltimore
The Ravens are just more talented. It’s as simple as that.
Outcome: Loss, Record: 5-2
Week 8 Bye
This comes at a good time; lots of time to prepare for Dallas.
Week 9 At Dallas
The Cowboys have issues but still manage to edge the Steelers in a game totally worth watching even if you are not a fan of either team. Getting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the draft was a massive stroke of luck for Dallas.
Outcome: Loss, Record: 5–3
Week 10 Cincinnati
The Benglas are better but not good enough. Rookie quarterbacks struggle against the Steelers’ defense.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 6-3
Week 11 at Jacksonville
The Jaguars have a history of playing the Steelers well. This might be the most important game of the season. Jacksonville is not very good. The Steelers can’t lose this game, right? Right?
Outcome: Victory, Record: 7-3
Week 12 Baltimore
See previous comment for Week 7.
Outcome: Loss, Record: 7-4
Week 13 Washington
The Redskins are still one of the worst teams in the NFL but it will be fun to watch Chase Young play.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 8-4
Week 14 At Buffalo
This game could go either way. This time, it will be towards the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen can hurt a defense with his legs.
Outcome: Loss, Record: 8-5
Week 15 At Cincinnati
The Steelers’ defense gives Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow another rough time.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 9-5
Week 16 Indianapolis
I don’t think Philip Rivers makes it to this point with his arm in one piece. His knuckles will be dragging along the grass. Still, it’s better to play the Colts at home at this point. I like what they did in the draft.
Outcome: Victory, Record: 10-5
Week 17 At Cleveland
The Browns rise up for this one against a disinterested Steelers team. The Browns will be better coached and can run the ball against any team.
Outcome: Loss, Record: 10-6
The Steelers have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. As long as Ben Roethlisberger is healthy, a deep run into the playoffs is possible. Without him, another 8-8 season awaits.