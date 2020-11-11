Well, we got through Halloween and Election Day and the sun still came up this week.
In fact, the sun is shining brilliantly and helping to drive temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal and into the mid-70s. It’s pushing mid-November and I played golf last week, mowed the grass over the weekend wearing shorts and a t-shirt and drove to work yesterday with the window rolled down and wearing sunglasses.
As I crossed the Fort Pitt Bridge, I saw people boating on the rivers. It was glorious.
I had the radio blasting some tunes and my mood was very happy until … they played a Christmas song.
There it was in early November.
Yes, it’s late autumn and we’re quickly heading toward the blur of Thanksgiving and right into Christmas. But, come on! I’m surprised they didn’t start playing Christmas songs at 12 a.m. Halloween night.
Maybe it’s because 2020 has been tumultuous with the pandemic, but I just don’t think I am anywhere near ready to hear Christmas music yet. This year seems to have flown by and yet dragged on forever all at the same time. The weather is awesome but isn’t doing anything to get me ready for snow, ice and the holiday spirit.
We got a bit a snow in spots a few weeks ago and now temperatures soared into the 70s for four straight days. I’m a skier and snow-lover and I am itching to get on the slopes this winter, do some nice social distancing alone on a ski lift and shush down a freshly groomed run.
It’s been so warm that I keep fooling myself into thinking it’s still September. When the bottom does fall out and temperatures come crashing down, I won’t be ready to handle it. Just today, I wondered whether to leave the furnace on or whether I’ll need air conditioning by late afternoon.
Last week, I had on boots and a sweater and then this weekend I was raking leaves in shorts.
With the stress of the pandemic, angst surrounding elections and the Steelers making it a nail-biter, that Christmas song put me over the edge.
I yelled at the radio as to why they were playing it so early.
Normal, cloudy, dreary fall Pittsburgh days put me in the holiday mood, but when they start playing Christmas songs so early, we end up hearing them 300 times by the actual holiday. How many times can I sing along with Nat King Cole or Mariah Carey in one season?
Now the rain has returned, the cold front has passed and temperatures will cool back to near normal territory. Snow and cold will be on its way soon and the Christmas music will be on constant loop. Once I’m bundled up in my parka, I’ll be happy to sing along.
