Greetings from home once again.
As our region moves into the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan, it seems as if the situation changes hourly.
What’s open and what’s closed?
Adding to the confusion of county-by-county differences is the disparity among states and this extends to something that affects us all and that’s getting a haircut.
I know this isn’t even in the realm of importance in the grand scheme of things when it comes to this monstrous ordeal and the pain and suffering people around the world are enduring thanks to this insidious virus. However, in the hopes of providing a smile or chuckle, I present the latest trend in beauty during quarantine: the DIY hair salon.
To some this won’t come as a change at all since many men already shave or clipper their hair at home and some moms are prone to giving the kids an occasional trim. Many ladies mastered the art of trimming bangs and dead ends years ago and just like changing the oil in the lawnmower or learning how to wallpaper a room properly, the advent of YouTube instructional videos has made many of us pros at it.
Does anyone else remember the Flowbee?
Since growing my hair long a few years back, I’ve been lucky to only have to visit the hairdresser every six weeks for a trim and highlight touch up. Some friends with short hair still go once a month or even more often and those with gray hair have either been pondering what it would look like to just let it all go gray or be stuck with the results of at-home hair dye. That prospect doesn’t scare me at all since I used to color my hair at home all of the time.
Sure, there won’t be layers of different colors of highlights or the complexity and perfection that a salon professional can offer, but it sure saves time and money – if you can get over the heart-pounding fear of experimenting with a box of hair color. The other option would be to hop in the car and drive across the border to West Virginia or Ohio where hair salons are now open. But that’s a gamble, too, since that would mean getting an unknown stylist.
Ladies, know what I’m talking about here.
I hated to chance messing up the lovely color my stylist does, but that was nearly 12 weeks ago and a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do when dark roots emerge. I tried the root touch up spray which yielded an odd yellow/orange hue, so I broke down and busted open the box of permanent root rescue color and $8 and 20 minutes later... voila!
Bye-bye roots and hello hair that looks good enough to do TV weather from home for now!
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.