Did you ever find money in an old pocket, wallet or purse?
It’s such a fun feeling. I found some “virtual” money in my wallet two times in the past few months when I discovered some gift cards that I forgot I had.
Bonus!
Both of them were gifts from my family, if I remember correctly, and one of them might even have been from two Christmases ago.
Shhhh… don’t tell them!
I told my family a few years ago if they were so generously inclined and even thinking of getting me presents for any occasion, that gift cards are now the way to go. I’m at the point in my life where I’ve spent enough time downsizing my household and belongings that if I can’t wear it, eat it or spend it for a vacation or excursion, then I probably don’t need it. So my wonderful family gifted me some cards for restaurants and a department store.
Now, I just had to remember to use them before they expire.
The Macy’s card was easy enough to use – even though they closed my local location recently. A few clicks in the sale department online and voila – I had a new dress and blouse to wear for work.
Next came a gift card for the Cheesecake Factory that has delicious food, but no locations that close to my house. With the pandemic limiting our dinner dates, I decided not to wait any longer and risk it expiring. Another few clicks on my computer and I had delicious dinner to pick up while on my way into work in downtown Pittsburgh – plus another entrée for the next night.
This place had its act together. I pulled up out front, took a couple of steps to the tent outside and staff there handed me my bag of yummy food with no contact.
With two out of four cards spent, I was on a roll.
My boyfriend and I are still getting around to figuring out how to use the Top Golf gift cards we gave each other for Christmas now that they’re back open for business.
The final card is for Chipotle.
I have tried – really tried – to spend it but just can’t. Neither their website nor app will accept gift cards for orders. I tried to order by phone, but the computerized service wouldn’t take a gift card and the nice young man whom I got transferred to at the local store said they had no way of taking a phone order. The downtown location is online only – you can’t order in person. I thought about giving up and just re-gifting that card to another family member this Christmas – I’m sure they won’t catch on.
Then again, I do love burritos.
I’m going to try to spend it again tonight at a location where I can actually walk in and order in person. Wish me luck!
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.