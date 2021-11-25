I wrote my first Ask Mary Jo column in January 2005. I added peer educator perspectives a year later. I’ve dedicated an annual Thanksgiving column to peer educator voices of gratitude since 2008.
Our Common Ground Teen Center hosted its first Youth Night Nov. 17. Our Teen Executive Board consists of exemplary peer educators and center attendees and our Teen Center teen staff. Many of these young people facilitated our virtual summer camps in 2020. They suggested we offer a night for 10- and 11-year-olds. It was a huge success, and the center will open for another Youth Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1.
The 10- and 11-year-olds in this column participated in the first Youth Night – #ListentoYoungPeople.
I am thankful for my family, my pets, my friends and my school.
– Naomi Curry, 10-year-old
This year, I am grateful for all the small things that make me happy. I think in all the chaos in the world, it’s important to pay attention to the details that make each day bearable.
– Rowan Curry, 17-year-old
“Be thankful for what you have. Your life, no matter how bad you think it is, it is someone else’s fairytale.” This quote was said by Wale Ayeni, and it is stuck with me and helped me step back and look at what I’m thankful for. So if you ask me what I am thankful for I would say my family, friends, God, good health, my education, life, my house, traditions, my athletic ability, to be able to find the positives in bad situations, being able to have a choice, opportunities and finally being able to love and accept myself for who I am.
– Elizabeth Engle, 14-year-old
I’m grateful for having a group of supportive friends and family. I’m also grateful that we are all fortunate to be healthy and safe.
– Jai Gough, 15-year-old
I am thankful for my health, family and resources.
– Hunter Jenkins, 13-year-old
I’m thankful for sleep because I need it to live.
– Brycen McAdoo, 15-year-old
I am thankful for my parents because they feed me, love me and for always being there.
– Micah Priest, 17-year-old
I am thankful for family.
– William Senay, 10-year-old
I am thankful for my friends because they have my back. And thanks to them I now develop new habits.
– Bailey Wheeler, 17-year-old
I am thankful for my friends and family.
– Ryker Young, 10-year-old
I am thankful all the people that have supported and loved me in these harsh times we’ve all had to face. It’s been hard with having to manage school, life and work but it’s all easier to do with friends and family there beside me.
– Landan Weakland, 22, is a college student, peer educator alumni and Teen Center supervisor
As for me, I am deeply grateful for the young people I serve.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.