The problem with opening day is usually the number of people out on the trout stream. I solved that problem some time ago by going crappie fishing on the first weekend. That way everyone else is trout fishing and I get to go fishing and catch crappie.
But the veterans have an even better idea.
Project Healing Waters went together with trout Unlimited on a trip during trout fishing last week. My son-in-law is a Vietnam Veteran, and he has been learning to fly fish. He says he is not so good of a fly fisher yet, but is trying. I get to hear the tales of his misadventures and adventures. Project Healing Waters operates out of Wheeling Vet Center, and they teach vets to fly fish, building poles and tying flies.
Then they take them on trips. Last week, they went to a beautiful campsite at Harman’s Luxury Cabins on the north fork of the South Potomac. It lies near Elkins, W.Va., in the mountains. The guys caught trout and had a fun time. The cabins here are beautiful and look right at the water. They all fished and learned to use gear and get in real practice. These veterans all deserve to fish and relax. They looked out for us when asked.
Unfortunately, there are no natural trout streams in Washington County.
One of my favorite Washington County trout streams is Aunt Clara Fork near Burgettstown and Kings Creek. Both are great stocked trout streams and I liked to go to the Devils Den area to fish. Opening days would find Eileen and I there and throughout the trout season, it was our favorite close to home. Templeton Run is another beautiful trout stream close to home. It is beautiful in the spring.
Size-wise, Kings, Templeton and Mingo Creek are all small streams but do get stocked. Mingo runs clear and is quite easy fishing for the kids but also is the heaviest fished. Little Chartiers Creek is stocked and of the three has good water flow. It has a silt bottom which creates muddy water if it rains. It joins Big Chartiers that runs into Canonsburg Lake.
Travelling a little further out, we find Jones Mill and Laurel Hill State Park. Both the pond, which is a nice hike, and the stream are great fishing. There is a spot on Laurel Hill for fly fishing only but it is well marked. My favorite spot lies just before the water hits the lake. This water is beautifully clean and cold. Usually when I go to this stream, located about an hour from here, it is for bigger trout. Just last year I had a huge Golden trout driving me crazy on this stream. I was picking him up on a spinner at the artificial lures only stretch of the stream while fishing with my daughter and son-in-law.
The Neshannock Creek is a nice peaceful fishing trip. I like to fish Volant to the bridge and the waters of Neshannock Creek. This trip is straight up 79 to New Castle and a bit further out. Meadow Run is another good trout stream and is in Ohio Pyle.
Lastly, if you really want to go out a little further, head to Sugar Creek near Franklin. This is a beautiful trout stream for anyone who wants to catch trout on a larger scale. There are big trout here in this well-known trout stream. The last time I was up, I did very well.
There will be a gun show over at the Arden Fairgrounds April 8-9. It is again being hosted by ARH. Let’s hope there are guns and supplies there at a reasonable cost. Hope Springs eternal.