It’s not unusual for the bull to fly when hunters and anglers get together. Anglers will be arguing the merit of their favorite bass or trout lure while hunters and target shooters will be arguing guns and cartridges
Sometimes the debate is about which gun is better like the 30-06 or the .270. One person argues the merits of their own gun, fishing pole or bow. This could go on all night with almost everyone having a different choice falling like drops of bird manure. Each is adamant and thinks he is right but of course, the only one right is the one typing this piece. Interestingly enough, there are some areas overlooked in accessories that all agree on.
The firearm is important but equally so are the other objects taken along stuffed in a pocket or bag. Take sandwich bags for example, so useful to keep snow out of one’s rifle or shotgun. A gum band is another necessity taken for granted but used along with the sandwich bag as a bore protector. You can go out and buy such a thing, but this old plastic bag held on by a gum band works just as well. Another inexpensive item that is handy are detachable swivels. This makes for a more versatile rifle. No one ever objects to the Harris Bipods usefulness. When not out in use, it folds forward under the rifle barrel. Pull the legs down and one has a rifle rest and that makes a fair shot an excellent shot.
Those are some small items for hunting that no one argues about. These two you would drive back home if they were left there by accident. No not the license or the rifle. The first is the scope. The increased technology involved in today’s scope is amazing. Today it is rare to see a hunter who doesn’t use one and, in most instances, it will be a 3x9 power. My only criticism would be the price or the model. My friend Tom Bloom always says junk is junk. You are paying for dependability and quality when you put your money here.
I have another good friend, Monty Hunnel of Jefferson, who says just as vehemently to carry the best binoculars you can afford. Good glass is a wonderful investment, and no one ever argues with that. They last a lifetime if cared for properly.
I am sure the only arguing now left to my readers will be to complain about the cost of these items, but I can assure you that my binoculars and scopes are maybe the most important thing I carry these days. In many instances, my binoculars cost more than the rifle and they are accessories that can save the day when hunting.
I didn’t get to tell you about fishing accessories that are not argued about. We can save that story for another time. Right now, it’s too icy and cold to think about fishing unless one is drilling those holes in the ice to catch frozen fish.