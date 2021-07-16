After hunting, reloading and such for 60 years, you get a feel for what works and what sells. Some people’s differences of opinion are based on fact while others are based on hype.
While discussing firearms at the club the other day, we all agreed the popularity of cartridges was based on wishful thinking not reality.
The kinetic energy used in shooting is based on bullet weight, times the speed and is a fact not an opinion. There are other factors that affect the bullet, such as the ability to expand and penetrate. (Note that is the bullet not the cartridge.) These are the two theories related to this phase of performance of the bullet when it strikes the target. The faster speed increases the kinetic energy and a flatter trajectory or bullet path that enables shots at a greater distance.
Weight also increases the kinetic energy but not necessarily the trajectory. Another factor that influences the trajectory is the length and shape of the bullet itself. This is usually referred to as resistance coefficient. The coefficient allows the bullet to fly maintaining the speed it started out at. If you were driving down the highway and put your hand outside the window flat, then turned it up this would be a similar example of coefficient due to the shape of the projectile. The shape matters. Gravity acts on the bullet the millisecond it leaves the chamber,j pulling it downward. However, bullet expansion is affected by that speed, the faster the bullet goes the quicker it expands, everything else being equal. The equal referring to jacket thickness etc.
A revolution in design was created 20 years ago when Nosler came out with their Ballistic Tip Bullets. Demonstrating again that there is very little new under the sun the ballistic tip was in reality a copy of the old Remington Bronze Point. Both had a pointed wedge at the tip of the bullet that when it struck something it rapidly expanded. The only difference was that Remington used Bronze for their tip and Nosler’s tip was a plastic fabrication. The new Nosler caught on immediately as Nosler created an extremely accurate bullet that expanded rapidly. The unique idea of Nosler was to color code the tips so you could easily tell which tip went to which caliber. Today just about everyone does this. A great idea from such a small thing. The only fault of this idea was that fast striking doesn’t necessarily mean great penetration. I would not go hunting Moose with this bullet. I use them all the time for groundhog hunting.
A good example of overexpansion and poor penetration would be my .264 Magnum. I am pushing a 120-grain bullet at a speed approaching 3,400 feet per second and almost never get an exit hole on a deer. However, I find the .264 at its high speed is super accurate and has a flat trajectory enabling long shots possible. So, you see, it is a compromise. It has been suggested by people whose knowledge I respect that I slow my reloads down a bit. But if I do that, why shoot the .264 Magnum? There is no magic here. Sometimes one must compromise to enter the field of reality.
There are some other factors I could look at such as the jacket. But I still must face the reality of this cartridge when I hunt with it. We who hunt deer, bear and other large game tend to take a stand on the opening day and become snipers instead of hunters. The faster cartridges then become more and more popular.
You must weigh out the realities of high speed. One day, we will discuss rotational velocity or the spin that affects accuracy. For today, that is enough about the whole speed, velocity, and cartridge game. Next time I am at the club, you can tell me what you shoot and we will discuss it.
