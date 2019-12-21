The more time we spend on this earth the more we learn. Or, at least, we should learn.
As it is in life in general, this also rings true in participation in the outdoor sports. When a younger hunter bumps into an elderly person attempting to hunt or fish, it is easy for the young person to be a bit envious of the favors shown to the person hunting from his or her truck. This is said not to look down or criticize the young participant but to just state the facts of human nature.
For instance, I know an avid hunter who broke his back in a household accident about the time of year I am writing this. Tom hunted every year for elk and was one of the more successful hunters in my circle of friends. The change in his hunting ability had to be devastating as he faced life without the use his legs. I realize that I still do not know what a wall Tom faced. I must also admit that I truly believe Tom fought the handicap better and with more determination than I could ever muster.
You see, one doesn’t have to have an accident to face limitations on his hunting ability. Nothing more than old age can also change one’s lifestyle. I know for I am getting to that point. OK, deep down I realize I am there. As I age, I find more and more there are things I face each day that place limitations on that which I love to do. I do not look for pity for I am one of the fortunate persons who has lived a good life for a long time and actually still do take part in most of my favorite hobbies. I can still shoot my rifle at the range and do it fairly well, though not as well as I once did. I can still do it better than my friends who have passed away.
Everything presents a challenge but currently it is the hunting of deer that challenges me. I used to love taking walks with my late wife Eileen. We would go out and pre-scout the local fields and woods for buck sign and the bucks themselves. Today, if I try to do that I would find myself lying on the ground.
Dragging a foot goes along with my handicap of Parkinson’s disease. My hands don’t generally shake but I always drag one leg. The answer to this problem is simple: don’t hunt for a buck by walking up on it but instead take a stand. That should be a no-brainer but there are a few other problems that come my way. I guess one of the big ones is that I can’t drag one out of the woods. I need help. But even more frustrating is the fact that I can’t follow up my shot by going to the deer, which may be down for the count but could still be alive. Worse, it could get up as I approach and head for safety while wounded. There are places I can’t go and, of course, that would be where the deer heads.
Another problem is carrying gear. I just can’t carry much these days. When I think of the problems that must be faced by Tom, who has absolutely no use of his legs, they must seem insurmountable and yet he hunts. I hate to admit it but this thought helps me, and maybe Tom doesn’t mind my thinking this way. I am so fortunate to have a few friends who are like guardian angels watching over me while I am hunting. My daughter and her husband, Mike, help me daily and they are a blessing. Mike has become a hunting partner and I truly am lucky to have them both. As the years add sore muscles to the body and make bending over difficult, my friends and family are there to help me. There is no doubt but I owe a thanks to them and admit today, as I hunt, I need my friends like Dave, Mike and Monty. Then there are my other friends, Mike, Spanky and Bert, who drive for me, gutting deer, dragging them out to the truck and sometimes cutting them up for me. Good people all.
Not only is Dave a help in the back 40 but also is the one who puts up targets at the rifle range and retrieves them when we finish. He has been a great friend for a lot of years. Monty has been a great help while hunting. Both of these friends have their own health problems and limitations, so they understand. So many friends have helped me over the past few years and I do thank them all.
A long time ago, I heard that it was easier to do someone a favor than to receive one. How true this is, and I want to end this year right by telling all of you who have helped me to keep on hunting, and thank you.
I received a phone call from one of my friends and went online to check this out. There is a recall on IMR 4007 gun powder. It seems there is a mistake in the blend of 4007 and it is unstable. I was told to get it out of the house for it could i
- gnite on its own. Any cans of this powder you own should be soaked down and removed from the house. This is also true of any ammo loaded with it. Check the website for details.