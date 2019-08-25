It might not be a fact. but September has always seemed like the first day of autumn to me.
Many gardens are still blooming and the leaves are still green but that fall smell is in the air. It is the time of year when the deer become interesting as proud bucks display their hardened head gear as they prepare for the dating game. Many corn fields have been plowed and the new soil must now wait for the seeds that will bring life back to full cycle.
That’s September.
I find many outdoor activities offered to the active outdoors person. In Greene County, one of the smallest Pennsylvania parks lies just south of Wind Ridge.
Under the management of Alan Johnson and his lovely wife Ryerson State Park holds a small celebration every year. They are hoping someone of importance will see the dilemma facing these rural residents as the state turns a blind eye to the plight of the park. In reality, the park lies in a pristine spot, unencumbered by noisy traffic and the chatter of people.
Again, on Saturday, Sept. 14, the park will have its celebration. John Dino and I will attend and will measure any deer heads brought to our table. John and Alan will probably be seen shooting the bow at the archery range. It seems to be a yearly ritual and they take turns at winning.
One of the best pies I have ever enjoyed was bought at this celebration. So this year come on down to Ryerson Park.
For those who enjoy owning fire arms, there will be the usual gun show on the 21st and 22nd at the Arden Fairgrounds. Many go to these shows just for the camaraderie and to spot a rarely seen model from their youth or even earlier.
For instance, I have always wanted a Winchester Model 86 in 45-90 or 45-70 but either couldn’t find one or if I did still couldn’t afford the price. There will be one at the show, maybe a couple. Shows are a great place to find a rarity such as a pre-64 Winchester model 70 in 22 Hornet and I had a buddy who found one there.,
When judging gun shows, remember the only difference between grown men and little boys is the price of their toys. I know men who collect fire arms and some own more than 100. I know one who quit counting at 200 and that was some time ago. They look at firearms as an investment.
The way I look at the subject: If I bought a rifle for $1,000, kept it for 10 years, then decided to sell it for, say, $900, that would be a loss of $100. Over the 10 years I owned it, that averages out to less than $1.00 a month. Really not much of a loss and sometimes one gains. See you at the gun show.
n On the fourth Thursday of the month, the 26th, the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club has its regular meeting. At the meeting in September, the owner of Lesleh Precision will be speaking and showing some of his new line of fire arms. Lesleh makes parts for these special guns. Henry Arms is still going strong while some American gun companies are finding things a bit slow. I have known Ron Heisel for some time and he does a great job of turning out parts for a great product. Henry are quality firearms made locally. Ron will be there at 6 p.m. with his beautiful guns and the regular meeting will be at 8.
n A few weeks ago I recommended the Valley Inn Club for its women’s day. The Dormont-Mt Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting its own Women on Target on Sunday, Sept. 29. The club is located on 476b Linden Road, Canonsburg. It is the largest of the area clubs. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be workshops, safety and cleaning demonstrations and lessons. If enough women attend, there is a possibility of a trap shoot in the afternoon. Everything this day is free, including the lunch.
So there you have a list of dates for stuff to do in September. If I get more information, I will pass it along. There is a lot to do.