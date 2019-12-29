A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article about the rifle-lovers rifle, the Model 70 Winchester that was made from 1936 until 1964. Combined with the interest showed in the history of these older firearms, and the upcoming gun show at the Arden Fairgrounds on Jan. 11-12, I will attempt to write a useful article. The gun shows, especially the Arden Show, are extremely popular and well attended.
Since writing about the Winchester, it only seems natural to do an article on the Remington collectables.
When talking about older Remington’s, the first gun that comes to mind is the 721-722 series. This rifle came into being after World War II and demonstrated a new method of marketing. They were made not to compete with the Model 70 but to appeal to the buyer who couldn’t afford a Winchester. Cost was reduced by offering a rifle without checkering and with a stamped trigger guard and floorplate. Parts, including actions, were not machined but stamped out. Even the action was nothing more than a round tube.
Despite the cost-saving priorities, Remington hit the jackpot with what was the start of the .721, which in time became the .700 series of rifles. There will be more than one .721 or .722 at the show. The difference in the two is the .721 is a long-action while the .722 is the shorter version.
The same can be said about the .721 chambered for .300 H&H. A real rarity is a higher-than-standard grade .721 or ADL, the deluxe model. The stock on this grade was checkered, has factory swivels and a better wood.
In 1958 Remington came out with what is an improved .721, called the .725. In my opinion, this is the best standard-grade rifle to come from the Remington factory. Only around 16,000 model 725s were made. Naturally, the best-selling caliber was the 30-06 while the rarest one is the .243 with less than a 1,000 being made. Here is a list of all of them:
30-06 – 7,657 made
.280 – 2,784
.270 – 2,818
.244 – 840
.222 – 1,478
.243 – 998
Not only was the .725 stock checkered, but like the Winchester it had a joined floorplate and three-positioned safety.
Like most rifles, certain chamberings are more collectable than others. The .244, with the 26-inch barrel, not seen very often, brings a good buck. Of course, there will be other models from Remington at the show. The .600s are interesting, as are the 660s.
It is at the gun show that I see one of the more unusual rifles from Remington. It seems to have turned the collectable world of guns upside down. Made with little more than cost savings in mind, I am talking about the lowest-priced model, the .788. It was offered with the plainest of stocks, a rear-locking lug action and a horrible trigger. The .788 is the model most sought, and in many instances will bring more money than the higher grade the .700. Why has the .788 become so sought after?
Surely, it is not its looks. It is the reputation it has as an accurate rifle that attracts the buyer. This reputation holds some truth and is created by that super-stiff action.
Well, so much for the Remington Bolt Rifles. The older pumps, the models 14 and 141, draw the collector, as does the 121 pump action rim-fire. If you can find a 513S at the show and the price is under $700, then grab it. The 513S is a top-performing .22 and hard to find. The target model is common. It is the Sporter that is rare, hence the S.
The long winter lies ahead of us but do not despair, just get your snow tires ready and travel to the local gun shows. There is still some shopping to be done.