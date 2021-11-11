The anticipation of another deer season is upon us. You would think, “Well, George is too old to get all worked up and excited about deer season being two weeks out.”
But you would be wrong.
I am already planning with my dear friends and family about how we are going to do it. Somehow, I will prevail and be out opening day, which is a Saturday this year.
Opening day has a special meaning to me. Last week, I went out a bit with my daughter for a rambling walk. My mind drifted back to the opening day of deer season, and I felt that strong desire to go home for the old 270. This would be my 66th year out hunting on opening day. Many times, over the years on opening day I would have been found in Eighty-Four on a local farm that I had hunted so many times I think I knew every deer trail. We could use local landmarks to explain to each other where we would be on this property and knew all the good spots. I’d tell Eileen to head for the orchard, and I’ll go around the corn field and come in on the uphill side. She knew exactly where I meant. I think this knowing the land you plan to hunt is so important.
Some time ago, I wrote an article about being prepared for opening day if you are older. I think this is a shame but it is the truth. As we age, we must prepare a little differently for our activities. Now I am sorting through my hunting clothes, setting out warm gear. I realize that if anything happens to me, they will have to peel off a ton of layers to find me under there. This got me thinking about snow on opening day.
Which is how I thought about the bacon story. Eileen was frying bacon in a pan on the stove before dawn on opening day in 1974. It was snowing very heavily that morning and we had a plan to drive down the road a bit to our favorite farm. Suddenly, the power went out. We changed the plan, turned off that bacon, which I honestly don’t remember what we did with it. Then we bundled up, walked out in the snow, and went hunting. The power was off that year for 10 days. We had to hang the deer in a tree frozen. I can still smell that bacon frying that morning before we went out.
A common misconception is that bucks hang out in the woods but they usually are found in second growth. This is because they eat those sticks and brush. Yes, they love mast and acorns in the woods but usually in deer season, the deer are in the brush. The other item deer love to eat is osage oranges but only after a frost. Finding deer food is key to finding deer.
One time, I was up on my hill hunting with my friend, Haley, and we were posted in a corn field before dawn. As the light came up, there stood a beautiful buck. I put my gun up and sighted him in. Then I put my watch so I could see the hands perfectly. At exactly to the minute on opening day, I shot my buck. It was the shortest opening day I ever had.
- I have been receiving some nice pictures of archery deer and this week my friend, Adrian Whipkey, sent me some nice photos of his son, Deakin, with a beautiful 8-point with an 18¾-inch outside spread. Then he sent me a photo of his dad Ron with his big buck 17½-inch outside and 8 points. Both great archery bucks were shot in Greene County. Congratulations to them both. I’m sure Adrian is very proud of them.
- This year the George H. Block Conservation Scholarship has been a little late getting started. It’s been a crazy year and with guns unavailable, we had to think about things a bit. But we are looking for that young person once again they must be 18 or under in Greene or Washington County who have done something for the environment or conservation. We do ask they write about what makes them exceptional or what they have done. If you know of someone, you can nominate them by calling Chet Krcil and asking for an application, which he will mail to you. His number is 724-986-5260. After you receive the application, just fill it out and attach the letter, mail it back to me at George Block, 60 Nannie Street, Washington, Pa., 15301. The contest deadline is Jan. 1 and I will award and publish our recipient as always. Good luck to all who enter.