There is not a lot to do right now. But one interesting thing that happens every year across the state is the annual coyote hunt.
A lot of clubs will hold coyote hunts this time of year across the state. Each club has its own rules and regulations. In our area, Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club 8th Annual Coyote Hunt held each year in Scenery Hill is going on now, February 4-12. Hunters are allowed to enter one female and one male coyote for a cash prize.
They have drawings and a trapper contest too. The entry fee includes an awards dinner on Feb. 12. This year’s top prize is at least $1,000 each for coyotes by drawing. If you want more information about this event, you can call Ryan Wise 724-518-0475 or you can email www.esc15360.com.
It is interesting to note that there are so many coyote hunts across the state. Some are quite large and have different prizes for foxes, raccoons and other interesting things to hunt in the winter. I have never really hunted coyotes much. But if I was a younger person, I might try it out. This is relatively new as back in my youth there either were not coyotes here or the numbers were few.
In 1960, coyotes started crossing through the Catskills Mountains in New York into northern Pennsylvania. At the time, the Pocono Mountain area had coyotes appearing and then they started expanding outward. It wasn’t until 1970 that they started to appear around our area. The highest population is in the northern tier of the state and that is where most of these contests are held. The top prize last year for a coyote hunter in the Mosquito Creek Hunt was $9,624 for a 48.5-pound male. It went to Clay Webster of Erie. Dayton Ward of Clearfield won $5,774.40 for his 46.75-pound male. Third was Matthew Shimmel of Clearfield and his prize was $3,849,60.
All three of these are typical for male coyotes but demonstrate some of the big prizes being offered by clubs these days for coyotes. This club must have a large membership and a lot of participation to offer such a prize.
On another subject spring is 47 days off. This year it starts on a Sunday at 3:33 p.m. March 20, 2022. I was thinking about spring and all it entails today as I watched it rain and then later snow. I imagine a lot of folks are doing the same. To while away the hours this year, The George Block Conservation Scholarship has been busy. We just finished judging this year’s entry and I was pleased with how good they all were.
If you remember back to the first year, we were sitting around discussing today’s youth and I made a remark that hunting was dying out as today kids were only interested in their technology. Boy, was I wrong. This year we had enough entries to make for an interesting contest. All the entries were well written and had a large variety of achievements. Some students were in classes that taught environmental sciences, and some youngsters were on their own. Every year, there seems to be a big discrepancy between the kids who participate in classes that help them to earn awards and have great teachers, who are aware of the award, and kids who are out there on their own. This year was no exception. I wish all schools taught conservation of the earth and about the environment, but they do not.
I mention this as I want to take a moment to thank the kids who write to me and don’t have a lot of awards but do have a love of the environment. The ones who tell me about their hunts, their trapping experiences, how they love to fish and how they want to learn more. I admire their desire to learn. I was once just like them. I learned as I went making mistakes and hearing about others, who were like minded and their practices in conservation. I read books and tramped about out there in the woods like them. I hear you and see your entries. I no longer say things disparaging about today’s youth as I have learned they are out there worrying and caring for today’s woods and streams. I hope other adults in your life will help you out in your desire to learn.
This year’s entry has been selected and soon I will be presenting the award somewhere. I just am not sure where yet.