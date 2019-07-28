Still half asleep, I made my way out the driveway and picked up the Sunday Observer-Reporter. As I walked back to the house, I scanned the headlines and was startled to see a familiar face. There in all his glory was my shooting partner and friend, Dave Garrison.
The article was about his dedication to serving God and visiting the ill and forgotten in the hospital. There is no doubt but that the article so finely written hit the nail on the head when it made public just how much time Garrison has given to serving God by taking care of others.
But while I am privy to much of what he does privately, I am also aware of the fact that Dave is one of the most knowledgeable shooters and reloaders I know. His approach to reloading is one of common sense and of understanding just why you use certain components and what happens when one pulls the trigger of the rifle. More than once I have heard him say it was the shooting hobby along with the reloading that kept him going even when he couldn’t climb the mountain or carry the heavy rifle.
It is wonderful to see so deserving an individual as Dave finally receive a bit of recognition, and his wife Cindy should be given a medal for the support she has given her husband.
- I read somewhere that imitation is the highest form of flattery. If so, what about someone who counterfeits a product? It has come to my attention that there are fake Leupold scopes out there. I heard of this a few months ago but just brushed it off as a rumor. But further investigation has led me to believe it is true. Seems that Leupold has received scopes for repairs and discovered they were fakes and the proof there is in the serial numbers.
What a shame for someone to purchase a cheaply made copy and then that person will judge all Leupolds by this piece of junk with the gold ring. With that in mind, buyer beware. It might be the highest form of flattery, but Leupold has spent years in moving to be recognized as the scope that other quality scopes are compared. Of the affordable and readily available scopes there is little doubt that Leupold is at the top of the heap. They represent a great product with the best guarantee of any product used. They are also built right here in the United States.
- By now, most readers know that a new hunting license is needed as of July 1. I have noticed an increased interest in big-game rifles at my local gun club. In plain words, the deer rifles are trickling out of the closet and are being shot on the range. It is interesting to notice that many hunters judge their rifle and load it, be it a reload or factory ammo by the groups it does best with. Along my many years of doing just that, sighting for the rifle I have come to realize that there are other things to take into account. Along the path of shooting with Dave Garrison accuracy is good, and the search for it can lead down a path of understanding a rifle and its ammo better. But equally important is summed up in two words: retention and expansion. I have seen bullets – note, not ammo but bullets – which were wonderfully accurate but did not retain their weight when striking the target.
On the opposite side, I have also witnessed a failure to expand. Regardless of how accurate the load might be, the bullet must expand to do a good job at the terminal end when hunting and it must weigh enough to penetrate. So this old man’s advice is to look beyond accuracy to get the two and try for all. Like most things, sacrifice a bit in one place if needed just to get the others.