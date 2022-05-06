I have been thinking about taking that ride down to the wildflowers again.
It is an annual event for my family. We gather and go in our separate vehicles to our favorite spot. I know I draft this article annually, and maybe you think I am out of my mind, but there is just something magical about the way the area goes from bleak and grey to a sudden burst of pinks, yellows, whites, blues, reds, and purples. It is sometimes overnight.
Last year, we fished Templeton Run and had a picnic. This year, we are taking a ride just to see the flowers. I am planning to stay in the vehicle but roll those windows down and take it all in.
My favorites I will identify for the younger crew. Part of our trip will be identifying the rarer ones, and for that I will use my younger grandkids to help. They need to learn about these wonderful but short -lived beauties.
This has been a strange bleak year with so many things going on in the world to worry about. I plan to show the kids something beautiful and almost magical that is free. If this does not seem like an enjoyable day, I do not know what does.
The conservation of the earth is a subject that we need to teach to our youth. We know they all can use a cell phone, but can they see the value in preservation and conservation?
Last year, I think, Teagan caught trout and skunked her dad. This year, Max will start to catch trout. At the end of last season, we had success with Max fishing at Bells Lake. Scotty’s is open, so on the way home we can stop for great ice cream. Not for me, of course, just for the kids. I might have to sacrifice and get a milkshake for those kids.
n Today my friend and relative, Tim Ward, brought over a new Savage 300 magnum straight bolt. With guns being so high-priced and hard to get, we all appreciated looking at it and playing with that action. It had that strange straight-back action – no need to pull up. The gun had a synthetic stock as most modern guns do these days. I love wood but it so costly now, so I do get synthetic. But overall, it was a great gun. He was proud as a peacock to have found it. So, congratulations to him on his new purchase.
We discussed the recent activity going on at the clubs in the area – shooting air guns at 100 yards. Seems strange to me but they are perfectly accurate. The pressure must be intense to shoot a little BB at such a range. Have not seen this myself but we might have to visit the club soon to check it out.
With so many things a mess I am not surprised by this. You cannot get ammo to shoot, and clubs are trying to continue to operate. Plus, people need something to do. Shooting is very relaxing. People need some fun outlets that do not cost a fortune. Seems like a promising idea to me.
n Cross Creek is reporting good fishing with both white and black crappie being caught.
Things to do this week must be the name of this article. I was thinking of rigging poles here at home and getting the daughter out with a chair for her dad.
Lots of good things to do this week. Relax, take a break, and pick a favorite.