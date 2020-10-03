A few weeks back, a letter to the editor caught my eye, and while rereading it this week, I thought it was one of the best outdoor-oriented letters to come before me.
One of the bits of wisdom coming from writer Joe Wilcox stated that the releases put out on the computer pertaining to the changes in archery season laws do not tell the whole story. These releases do not relate how the commission ignored different paths that could have been taken and were in fact suggested by their own biologists. The path chosen was according to their own report the last choice of all the archers they polled.
Because of my position as a writer, I do have occasion to meet with the members of the game commission and we invariably discuss the seasons and bag limits for that most hunted animal, the whitetail deer. On one side, people say there are too many deer while the other side we find a member of the hunting fraternity who has hunted all day and has not seen a tail or scrape, let alone a deer. I can only imagine the frustration both parties feel.
When discussing the issue with one high official on the game commission, I am always met with two reasons for this change. I should not be bringing up such a question. First, they say the management of the Pennsylvania deer herd belongs to the scientists. The biologists know much more about the science of deer management than does this writer of natural occurrences. Two, the game commission puts out forms, takes in information from all hunters and knows better than this writer what the people want. So, if that is in fact the truth, Joe Wilcox asked the question in his article: why are they going against their own information and archers’ polls to extend this season? The facts of the archery season as it now lies are unknown to so many people that I am going to repeat myself this week and tell them to you again.
The archery season was extended one week into the peak of the rut. There are 350,000 archery hunters versus 760,000 firearms hunters in Pennsylvania. The archers are taking almost half the total buck harvest but there are far fewer of them.
Equipment today in archery has become so high tech that the bow today is very close to equal the technology of firearms. Giving archers the great weather in the early season, having the woods to themselves, the quiet of their shots, the rut itself which seems very unfair to the animal and the long season, it seems the archers have it made. If there is a reason for this happening, I do not think Joe Wilcox can find it any more than this old hunter. Remember there are double the number of hunters who use firearms. So why is this happening?
There are also some considerations of ethics to be concerned about. It used to be the herd had a small respite between archery and firearms season but no more. What will hunting the rut do to the herd? Who knows? I would say the scientists but since, as Mr. Wilcox pointed out, they say who knows what effect it will have, I have to agree.
The other day I was sighting in my rifle at the Dormont Mt. Lebanon gun club while having a conversation with four men there. Naturally, we were discussing deer hunting and I asked them about the commission giving all the days to the archers and what they thought? Not one of the four knew that 48 percent of the buck harvest comes from the bow hunter. They did not know anything about the changes so that prompted me to re-write this article. In the Observer- Reporter, they have hits and misses so I say Joe Wilcox Hit and Game Commission Miss.
My deepest sympathy to the family of a dear friend and fellow hunter and fisherman who passed this week Mr. Franklin Gregg. I have known Buddy for most of my life and have spent a lot of time with him and his family. He will be greatly missed.
- One last note: now is the time to nominate a young person under the age of 18 who enjoys and protects the outdoors. The George Block Conservation Scholarship forms are out at the local high school guidance offices. If you need one stop at Johnsons Sporting Goods in Eighty Four where they will be available. This award is available to any youth in Washington or Greene County and anyone can nominate them. The young person needs to write a paragraph about
- their accomplishments in the field of conservation. All applicants need to be in by the first of the year.