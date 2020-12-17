As I sit and watch the snow pile up on the porch, I cannot help but think about the hunting season that just ended. A lot of my friends are calling to tell me their great hunting stories.
Those stories help me to be thankful for those who have helped me to continue to hunt this year. From the Johnsons, who allowed me to perch in their fields, to Monty, who shared his new shed with me and helped keep me out of the weather.
Friends like Dave, who helps me when I ask. Mike, my son-in-law who took me and stayed with me. He also provided a lot of much needed entertainment shooting his deer right in front of me with so much obvious enjoyment. He is so quiet it was a lot of fun to see him so talkative. He almost rivaled me for a second there. I think he caught the deer hunting bug.
These thoughts lead me to think of my best past partner, my late wife Eileen. She was such a great hunting partner. Early on we made an agreement that she would accept my help gutting the deer and dragging out the deer. In return, she would help me by pushing deer out of heavy cover. Even the best hunter could not match her when it came to moving deer from heavy cover. This week, I heard a story that reminded me of how great a hunter she was.
For whatever reason, the relationship between Alley Scarfo and her late father Rob Scarfo reminded me of her. Rob Scarfo fell from his tree stand on Oct 11 and passed away Dec. 11, 2020. The loss of one’s father and hunting partner is such a tragedy. It had to be tough for the daughter to hunt after this loss. She knew her father’s passion that he shared with her was a link to him. Many times, I think of Eileen in just such a way.
Alley refused to give up the sport of deer hunting. She decided to go out with the Scenery Hill deer drive gang. Numbers of deer were seen on each drive, but no clear shots presented themselves until the 5th drive of the day. A beautiful 8- point buck broke across the brushy field. Alley took the shot with her .243 Remington as the buck was running full out and struck him. The buck flew over the neighboring farms fence to disappear. Mike went to the farmers house to ask permission to search for the deer. Mike assured the farmer they would take no other deer and obtained permission. Seven hunters circled and watched while 2 trackers went into the thick cover. Working together they combed the area and as the light faded found her buck. It was just one of those bucks who run regardless of where it is hit.
Another great hunting story I received this week of a great team effort, Deakin Whipkey, son of my friend Adrian Whipkey killed his 8 point-buck on the same hunt his grandfather shot a nice buck. Adrian’s dad is 71-years old. Ronald Whipkey who besides being a great hunter is a great guy and should also be congratulated. There were three generations of hunters here. The deer were shot during the recent rifle season in the second week. They were hunting at a friend, George Taylor’s Ruff creek farm. I know Ronald must be very proud of his son and grandson.
Here is to the helpers who make the hunt and those partners we all have who help us. Sometimes I think perhaps my partner, just like Alley’s partner, is still helping but we just cannot see them.