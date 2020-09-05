A successful hunt begins with anticipation and ends with a sense of relaxation and a slow return to the real world.
One of the great joys comes from the interplay between the tired-but-happy hunter and the partner still out searching with sore legs and strained eyes. For now, if the successful hunter wants, he can roll over and get some much-needed sleep while the other struggles out in the dark and cold. Each step will remind this hunting partner of the salami sandwich and liquor of last night’s celebration of his friend’s success.
I think today’s article is about the joy that comes when that lazy but happy partner says, “Hey, wait up, I’m coming to help.” That is what it is all about, successful hunters usually have successful friends.
When the hunt is broken down into parts, we realize the last piece is the success of the partner or friend who hunts with you. It is seldom discussed. That is when I have time to really relax and scrutinize my hunt – while sitting with my partner, watching and waiting.
We were in an elevated shooting shack in Northern Missouri and I had already bagged my buck. While it was being taken care of, I was back out with my partner on that hunt, Monte Hunnell of Jefferson. We strained our eyes trying to see what was feeding in the black open field in front of us. I knew I chose to be here instead of back at the camp with my buck.
The day was dawning very cold, and of the three of us I was the only one to have taken a buck. My son-in-law, Mike Ward, was out at his stand freezing and watching also. The three of us had gone to Missouri in search of a trophy buck. I could have stayed back in my warm bed, but I wouldn’t miss this for anything. As the sun crept its way toward daylight, we could see figures moving like ghosts in the cornfield which stretched out for 400 yards. Soon we could make out a couple of eight-pointers fighting over the fair maiden who stood to the side and watched. I glassed them carefully, and Monte did the same using his scope that was attached to his Winchester 300 short magnum. We both agreed, that back home they were takers and be meat in the freezer, but not here in Missouri.
We were hunting in Missouri at Matt Shoemakers place, Macon County Outfitters, and this was Monte’s first trip. When I first met Matt, I found him to be down-to-earth and a likeable guy but there was one thing I did not quite believe. He said that when hunters from Pennsylvania go to Macon County, they see more deer in one day there than they would in one week here. I wasn’t sure I believed him until I went the first time. I always agree with him now. I have never failed to see a lot of bucks there, that is a fact, and I have always had to make myself be patient.
Back to Monte and our story. The two of us watched all directions as I was an extra set of eyes. That second day was one to remember. We kept careful count and in all we spotted 21 bucks. Well after passing up a high number of bucks and getting a little nervous about it, he caught one chasing a doe. After watching it for 10 minutes or so, Monte dropped him at about 300 yards. We continued to watch and count until our pickup came. Then we headed back to find out that Mike had also shot a nice buck.
I had the privilege of watching Monte make a tough decision and shoot old Casanova as we affectionately named him right in front of me. He had to decide and make the shot and it was a thrill ride all the way. Then we came in and found out Mike had shot his, too. It is such a good feeling that it almost tops your own buck. Almost.
So, you see, the season is not over when you shoot that buck unless you don’t hunt with a friend. It ends when the friend shoots a buck, you shoot your buck and you help each other. It is the camaraderie and the hunt all wrapped up in one big event. And that, my friends, is what it’s all about.